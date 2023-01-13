Left Menu

Russian proxy in east Ukraine accuses Briton of spying

The investigation was launched by the state security ministry of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), one of Russia's proxies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Before the invasion, Orrells led an OSCE team using drones to monitor a frequently violated ceasefire between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces, in a conflict that had dragged on since 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:16 IST
Russian proxy in east Ukraine accuses Briton of spying

Authorities in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine have accused a Briton who worked as an international conflict monitor of spying for Ukraine, a Russian news agency said on Friday.

State-owned RIA said David Orrells, who worked as a drone operator for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), was suspected of handing over intelligence on the positions of Russian-backed fighters and weaponry that the Ukrainians then used to launch attacks on them. Contacted by Reuters, Orrells said he had left Ukraine's Luhansk region in February last year, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, and was now "perfectly safe" back in the UK.

He described the allegation as "laughable" and said he did not know why it was being made now. The investigation was launched by the state security ministry of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), one of Russia's proxies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Before the invasion, Orrells led an OSCE team using drones to monitor a frequently violated ceasefire between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces, in a conflict that had dragged on since 2014. He said he passed on the images for analysis by OSCE colleagues who filed daily updates on the situation along the line of contact between the two sides.

Orrells said the monitors encountered "massive suspicion" from the LPR side. "They would do anything to upset and annoy and obstruct us." The OSCE ended the mission after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023