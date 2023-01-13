Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by friends in Delhi

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in east Delhis Majboor Nagar Camp on Friday, police said. The victim has been identified as Mandawali High resident Titu.Titu allegedly had a quarrel with his three friends at the park behind Majboor Nagar Camp near Shri Ram Chowk after which they stabbed him and fled, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:30 IST
A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in east Delhi's Majboor Nagar Camp on Friday, police said. The victim has been identified as Mandawali High resident Titu.

Titu allegedly had a quarrel with his three friends at the park behind Majboor Nagar Camp near Shri Ram Chowk after which they stabbed him and fled, a senior officer said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

The victim had been involved in murder and robbery cases.

