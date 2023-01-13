Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman grievously injured in acid attack, senior citizen arrested

A woman was severely injured in an acid attack in Lokmanya Tilak Marg area in south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.The 62-year-old accused, who is known to the victim, has been arrested, he said.The police was alerted by staffers at the hospital where she was rushed following the attack.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:55 IST
A woman was severely injured in an acid attack in Lokmanya Tilak Marg area in south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

The 62-year-old accused, who is known to the victim, has been arrested, he said.

''The police was alerted by staffers at the hospital where she was rushed following the attack. Officials including the deputy commissioner of police have visited the spot. The attack was carried out due to previous enmity,'' he said.

''Acid was thrown at the woman at around 5:30am when she was filling water. The accused first abused her. He was held from the vicinity while trying to flee,'' the official said.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (a), 307, 504, 506 for attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt using acid and criminal intimidation, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

