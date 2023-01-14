Left Menu

Japan's Kishida says allies must act in concert on China

Japan last month announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two - a dramatic departure from seven decades of pacifism - fueled by concerns about Chinese actions in the region.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-01-2023 03:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 03:00 IST
Japan's Kishida says allies must act in concert on China
File photo.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan, the United States and Europe must act in unison on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Washington on Friday, during a visit aimed at enhancing Tokyo's U.S. alliance in the face of growing challenges from Beijing. Kishida said in a speech at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies that China was the central challenge for both Japan and the United States.

"It is absolutely imperative for Japan, the United States and Europe to stand united in managing our respective relationship with China," he added. Kishida earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House who said the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo's "historic" defense build up announced last month.

"The international community is at a historical turning point: the free, open and stable international order that we have dedicated ourselves to upholding is now in grave danger," Kishida said. China's vision for the international order differs from the views of Japan and the United States in some ways that the allies "can never accept," Kishida said.

"China needs to make a strategic decision that it will abide by established international rules and that it cannot and will not change the international order in way that are contrary to these rules," Kishida said. "We will never allow any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, and we will reinforce our deterrence," he said, adding that countries should work with China to contribute to global peace and stability and in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida reiterated Japan's concern about China's military activities near disputed islets in the East China Sea – known as the Senkaku Islands in Japanese and the Diaoyu Islands in Chinese – as well as China's launch of ballistic missiles last year that landed in waters near Japan. Japan last month announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two - a dramatic departure from seven decades of pacifism - fueled by concerns about Chinese actions in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023