ADVISORY-Outdated alerts on UAE's Sultan Al Jabar withdrawn
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:37 IST
Reuters is withdrawing Sunday's three alerts as they mistakenly cited comments from UAE's Sultan Al Jaber at a conference last year and made available on the event website.
This year's event is set to begin later on Jan 14.
