Left Menu

Hoax call about `terror attack' sends Pune Police into tizzy

Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room here received a call informing about a possible terrorist attack, but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.The caller, who was traced and detained, allegedly made the call in a fit of anger after he had had a spat with Railway Protection Force RPF personnel on a train, he said.The call was received late Friday evening.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 12:10 IST
Hoax call about `terror attack' sends Pune Police into tizzy
  • Country:
  • India

Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room here received a call informing about a possible terrorist attack, but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.

The caller, who was traced and detained, allegedly made the call in a fit of anger after he had had a spat with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a train, he said.

The call was received late Friday evening. ''Following the call, the security at the Pune railway station was beefed up and a search was conducted but nothing suspicious was found. The man who had made the call was traced in Katraj area,'' the police official said.

Upon questioning, he told police that he was angry after a heated exchange with RPF personnel for some reason on a train and decided to make a hoax call, the official added.

''A case would be registered against the man,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023