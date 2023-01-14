Left Menu

Leopard strays into shop in Ballabgarh, rescued after 4 hours

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 14-01-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:36 IST
Leopard strays into shop in Ballabgarh, rescued after 4 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard who strayed into a shop in Ballabgarh town here on Saturday morning has been rescued by a wildlife team, officials said.

The resident of Rajiv colony near sector 56 informed the police after they spotted the leopard in a small shop in the area, they said.

The police team reached the spot and closed the shutter of the shop from outside and informed the wildlife team. During the rescue operation, the leopard ran away after dodging the wildlife and police team, they said.

However, the leopard was rescued by the team after four hours of effort, wildlife officer Jagdish Prasad Dangi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023