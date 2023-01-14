Left Menu

Narcotics, pistol magazine seized in J-K’s Kupwara; 1 held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:23 IST
Narcotics, pistol magazine seized in J-K’s Kupwara; 1 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested and narcotics, cash and a pistol magazine were recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Acting on specific information about narcotic substance, arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers -- Sajid Khan and Majid Khan, residents of the Cheterkote area of the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation there, a police spokesman said.

He said the services of a tracker dog from the BSF were also utilised in the operation.

Incriminating material, including 500 grams of heroin-like substance, a pistol magazine, Rs 1.07 lakh cash, 12 syringes and a small weighing scale were recovered from the house of the accused, the spokesman said.

Sajid Khan was arrested, while his brother Majid Khan is yet to be arrested, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation in the matter is underway, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023