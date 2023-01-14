Narcotics, pistol magazine seized in J-K’s Kupwara; 1 held

A man was arrested and narcotics, cash and a pistol magazine were recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Acting on specific information about narcotic substance, arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers -- Sajid Khan and Majid Khan, residents of the Cheterkote area of the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation there, a police spokesman said.

He said the services of a tracker dog from the BSF were also utilised in the operation.

Incriminating material, including 500 grams of heroin-like substance, a pistol magazine, Rs 1.07 lakh cash, 12 syringes and a small weighing scale were recovered from the house of the accused, the spokesman said.

Sajid Khan was arrested, while his brother Majid Khan is yet to be arrested, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation in the matter is underway, the spokesman said.

