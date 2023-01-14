UK sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General after Akbari execution
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:47 IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday Britain had imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General after the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution," Cleverly said on Twitter. "The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations."
