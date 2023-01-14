Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter, arrested

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The main accused in the killing of a police constable last week was arrested after he was injured during a brief gunfire exchange with the cops in Mohali's Zirakpur area, officials said on Saturday.

Yuvraj Singh alias Jora has been admitted to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was killed during an encounter with four gangsters in Jalandhar's Phillaur last week. The cops were chasing the criminals who had fled in a car after threatening its owner at gunpoint.

''Acting on a tip-off, AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force) team cordoned a Zirakpur-based hotel where Yuvraj Singh @ Jora, the main accused involved in #Phillaur shoot-out in which Ct. Kuldeep Singh was martyred, had checked in with a fake ID,'' Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

''After a brief exchange of fire in which Jora has been injured with gunshots, the AGTF team has arrested him,'' he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told reporters that two 32-bore pistols and two live cartridges were seized from him.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Sandeep Goel and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikram Brar received intelligence that he had come to the hotel with a fake ID, Bhullar added.

The AGTF asked him to surrender but Jora allegedly opened fire at them, he added. Jora suffered injuries when the police retaliated. He has been admitted to the hospital, Bhullar said.

