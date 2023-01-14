Left Menu

Tourist spots in TN will be developed in one-year, says Minister

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:09 IST
Tourist spots in TN will be developed in one-year, says Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to develop various tourist spots in the State to attract more tourists, so that the revenue can be doubled in another one-year, Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said here on Saturday.

The Tourism department will identify the requirements across the State, including boat house in Muttakkadu in Chennai, Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district and Coimbatore, hotel facilities and parking spaces, the Minister told reporters after inspecting different tourist spots in and around the city.

By developing the tourist spots, the government wants to double the revenue from tourism, he said, adding that he will be visiting various places across the State.

Ramachandran said nearly 11 crore tourists, including 12 lakh foreigners had visited Tamil Nadu last year, the highest in the country and the Tourism department wants to double the arrival of foreign tourists next year.

Tamil Nadu is also witnessing increase in tourists visiting temples, particularly foreigners and will give more importance for spiritual tourism, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023