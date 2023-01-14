Tourist spots in TN will be developed in one-year, says Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to develop various tourist spots in the State to attract more tourists, so that the revenue can be doubled in another one-year, Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said here on Saturday.

The Tourism department will identify the requirements across the State, including boat house in Muttakkadu in Chennai, Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district and Coimbatore, hotel facilities and parking spaces, the Minister told reporters after inspecting different tourist spots in and around the city.

By developing the tourist spots, the government wants to double the revenue from tourism, he said, adding that he will be visiting various places across the State.

Ramachandran said nearly 11 crore tourists, including 12 lakh foreigners had visited Tamil Nadu last year, the highest in the country and the Tourism department wants to double the arrival of foreign tourists next year.

Tamil Nadu is also witnessing increase in tourists visiting temples, particularly foreigners and will give more importance for spiritual tourism, he said.

