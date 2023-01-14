Left Menu

Irate man shoots at wife’s second husband in Gurugram

An irate man allegedly shot at and grievously injured his wife’s second husband here, police said.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, she married Sohan a few months ago and started living with him in Begumpur Khatola village here along with her two children from the first marriage, they said.

The woman was already married to one Rinku, police said.

On Friday night, when Sohan, who works as a driver, returned home from work, someone opened the door of his room and opened fire at him, they said.

A bullet hit Sohan on the neck and he fell down, police said.

The woman told the police that he saw her first husband Rinku carrying a pistol and he also wanted to kill her, they said.

She pushed her away and raised an alarm. The neighbours arrived but Rinku had fled then, police said.

Sohan was rushed to a hospital and from there he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he is said to be critical, they said.

Following the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Rinku under section 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station, police said, adding he was arrested on Saturday.

“The injured man is not fit for a statement yet. The accused was arrested from Meerut and he confessed to the crime,” said Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station.

