Delhi Police releases sketch of main accused in security guard murder case

Days after a security guard was shot dead during a robbery outside an ATM in north Delhis Wazirabad area, police on Saturday released the sketch of the main accused.The suspect supports beard and is of medium built, as per the sketch.A purported CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media.In the video, two persons are seen inside an ATM kiosk, while a man with covered face is seen outside carrying a weapon in his hand.When the two persons try to leave the kiosk, the man signals one of them to bring the bag, probably carrying cash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:45 IST
Police on Wednesday had said the man, who shot dead Singh, has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to nab him. Image Credit: ANI
Days after a security guard was shot dead during a robbery outside an ATM in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police on Saturday released the sketch of the main accused.

The suspect supports beard and is of medium built, as per the sketch.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media.

In the video, two persons are seen inside an ATM kiosk, while a man with covered face is seen outside carrying a weapon in his hand.

When the two persons try to leave the kiosk, the man signals one of them to bring the bag, probably carrying cash. He takes the bag and flees.

A security guard of a cash van was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Tuesday. The incident had taken place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the man had fled with Rs 10.78 lakh, police had said.

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, a resident of Gonda, they said.

Police on Wednesday had said the man, who shot dead Singh, has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to nab him.

''After scanning through more than 20 CCTV cameras near the crime scene, our team has identified the accused who shot dead the security guard.

''In one of the footage, the accused who appears to be in his twenties can be seen coming on foot with a bag in hand. However, his face is not clear. After killing the guard, the accused can be seen escaping the spot,'' a senior police officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and efforts are on to recover the robbed money, he said.

