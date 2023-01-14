Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country
Moldova's interior ministry said on Saturday that missile debris were found in the country's north following the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine.
"Following Russia's massive bombardment of Ukraine, a border police patrol discovered...the remains of a missile, originating from Russia's air attacks on Ukraine," the ministry said on Facebook.
