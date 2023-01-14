Left Menu

Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:51 IST
Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moldova's interior ministry said on Saturday that missile debris were found in the country's north following the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

"Following Russia's massive bombardment of Ukraine, a border police patrol discovered...the remains of a missile, originating from Russia's air attacks on Ukraine," the ministry said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

