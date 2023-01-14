Left Menu

Mumbai: Six booked for Chhota Rajan poster at kabaddi event

Six persons were booked for allegedly putting up a poster of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan at a kabaddi event in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, a police official said on Saturday.The six persons, including a man and his son, have been booked under provisions related to defacement and were let off after questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil told PTI.However, we are inquiring into the fund collection carried out by the NGO that had allegedly put up the birthday greeting poster.

Mumbai: Six booked for Chhota Rajan poster at kabaddi event
Six persons were booked for allegedly putting up a poster of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan at a kabaddi event in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, a police official said on Saturday.

The six persons, including a man and his son, have been booked under provisions related to defacement and were let off after questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil told PTI.

''However, we are inquiring into the fund collection carried out by the NGO that had allegedly put up the birthday greeting poster. We will take action if we get more details. The poster was removed as it did not have civic permission,'' the DCP said.

The tournament, which started during the day, will conclude on Sunday.

Rajan, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015, is facing trial in several cases. He has been convicted in the journalist J Dey murder case.

