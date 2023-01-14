Left Menu

Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in west Delhi

Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in west Delhi
A 55-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a cluster bus in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident Hastsal JJ Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. A case is being registered at the Uttam Nagar police station. The driver of the offending vehicle is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, police added.

