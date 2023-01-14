Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL31 PB-4THLD CONG-CHAUDHARY Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted for 24 hours Chandigarh: Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur, following which the march was halted for 24 hours. He was 76.

DEL34 DL-CBI-2NDLD SISODIA Excise policy case: CBI sleuths at Delhi Dy CM Sisodia's office, he says they won't find anything against him New Delhi: A CBI team descended on the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday to seek some records related to the Delhi Excise policy case, according to agency officials.

DEL35 LD JOSHIMATH Joshimath: Govt-run bodies told not to talk to media, ISRO images on land subsidence 'withdrawn' Joshimath/Dehradun: Several state-run institutions including ISRO have been directed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government not to interact with media or share information on social media on the Joshimath situation without prior approval.

DEL24 DEF-VETERANS DAY-LD CHIEFS Indian armed forces counted among best in world, thanks to indomitable courage of veterans: Army chief New Delhi: Indian armed forces is highly professional and counted among the best in the world which is a result of the indomitable courage of the veterans and their sacrifices, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said Saturday.

DEL18 HEALTH-COVID-COVISHIELD SII's free supply of Covishield to Centre: First lot of 80 lakh doses set for dispatch New Delhi: Amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries, Serum Institute of India has started supply of Covishield to the Centre free of cost with the first lot of 80 lakh doses set to be dispatched from Saturday, official sources said.

DEL33 NIA-JMB-CONVICTION Four JMB operatives awarded 7-year imprisonment for terror activities in Karnataka New Delhi: Four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives, hailing from West Bengal, were sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment and slapped with fine by a special court in Karnataka for terror activities, a spokesperson of the NIA said on Saturday.

DEL5 VIRUS-CASES India logs 179 Covid cases in a day, active caseload declines by 30 New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 179 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

BOM16 MH-GADKARI-LD THREAT Security scaled up at Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur house and office after man claiming to be D gang member makes threat calls, demands Rs 100 crore: Police Nagpur: Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here in Maharashtra on Saturday after a man claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang made threatening calls and demanded Rs 100 crore, police said.

BOM13 MP-SHARAD YADAV-LD LAST RITES Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village Bhopal: Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

MDS2 LAKSHADWEEP-MP-DISQUALIFICATION Lakshadweep MP disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

CAL19 NL-NSCN-NNPGs NSCN-IM & NNPGs declare to collaborate for Naga political solution with Centre Kohima: The NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Saturday declared their unconditional commitment to collaborate for the resolution of the Naga political issue with the Government of India.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-GODDESS KALI-LEENA Goddess Kali poster row: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai moves SC for quashing of FIRs against her New Delhi: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has moved the Supreme Court seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs registered against her in various states over a poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette. LGD5 DL-COURT-AIRINDIA-LD COMPLAINANT Complainant dubs Shankar Mishra's claim that she urinated on herself as disparaging, derogatory New Delhi: A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday rejected the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are ''completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory''.

LGD2 DL-COURT-POLICE-RAPPED Court raps police for 'unprofessional', 'insensitive' approach in claiming unnatural death of elderly as due to road accident New Delhi: A court here has rapped Delhi Police officials for their ''casual, highly unprofessional and absolutely insensitive'' approach in investigating the unnatural death of an 85-year-old retired Border Security Force (BSF) official.

FOREIGN FGN37 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD DEATHS China reports nearly 60,000 COVID deaths since last month Beijing: China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 coronavirus deaths in hospitals across the country over the last 30 days, amid criticism from the WHO that Beijing was heavily under-reporting the magnitude of the pandemic. By K J M Varma FGN24 LANKA-INDIA-VIRUS-TRAVEL Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols Colombo: All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised Covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)