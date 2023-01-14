Five dead, 27 wounded in Russian missile attack in Dnipro -governor

A Russian missile attack that struck an apartment building on Saturday in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 27, including 6 children, Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional govenor, said.

"Twenty-seven people are injured. Six children are among them. All are in hospital," he said.

