Five dead, 27 wounded in Russian missile attack in Dnipro -governor
A Russian missile attack that struck an apartment building on Saturday in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 27, including 6 children, Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional govenor, said. "Twenty-seven people are injured. Six children are among them. All are in hospital," he said.
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:16 IST
