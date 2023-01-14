Left Menu

Delhi: Car carries man on bonnet, police register case against driver

Police found that a car had brushed passed another four-wheeler at Ring Road in Rajouri Garden following which there were a quarrel between two people -- Jaiprakash and Ishant Sapolia, a senior police officer said. Sapolia along with another person named Harvinder Kohli who was with Jaiprakash and was seen clinging onto the bonnet of the car, received minor injuries during the scuffle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:27 IST
Delhi: Car carries man on bonnet, police register case against driver
  • Country:
  • India

The police have registered a case against the driver of a vehicle after a video of a man clinging to the bonnet of the moving car was widely circulated on social media, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ishant Sapolia, has been arrested, they said.

In the video, a person is seen on the bonnet of the white coloured car, they said. Police found that a car had brushed passed another four-wheeler at Ring Road in Rajouri Garden following which there were a quarrel between two people -- Jaiprakash and Ishant Sapolia, a senior police officer said. Sapolia along with another person named Harvinder Kohli who was with Jaiprakash and was seen clinging onto the bonnet of the car, received minor injuries during the scuffle. Both were sent to GGS hospital for medical examination, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. During the analysis of CCTV footage, police found that Kohli is a property dealer and was clinging onto the bonnet of the car after the scuffle, the DCP said. Sapolia asked Kohli several times to move aside, but the builder didn't move, following which Sapolia drove his car around 100-200 metres carrying the victim on the bonnet of the vehicle, police said. A case under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Ishant Sapolia, a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, and he was arrested, police said. Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023