Hand grenades, traces of blood found from house of arrested terror suspects in Delhi

Days after two people with suspected terror links were arrested, the Delhi Police on Saturday recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation besides a dismembered body in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

Earlier in the day, the police had said traces of human blood were also found at the rented accommodation of the accused.

The police along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the residence of the accused on Friday evening, officials said.

Sources said traces of human blood were found there. It is suspected that they had killed somebody in the house and later disposed off the body by cutting it into pieces.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes.

On Saturday, during investigation of the case registered with respect to the arrest of Jagjit Singh and Naushad, the Special Cell team recovered dismembered body parts and clothes from the wetland of Balaswa Dairy here. A case under relevant sections is being lodged in this regard, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

The neighbours of the accused told mediapersons that the accused had shifted to the house around Diwali and were rarely seen outside.

The Delhi Police spokesperson said the accused were produced in a court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

''During investigation, in pursuance of their disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,'' Nalwa said.

She said, ''Traces of human blood were found by the FSL team.'' The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital.

Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

Jagjit Singh is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding that Naushad had been associated with terror outfit Harkat ul-Ansar.

Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

