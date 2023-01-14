Syrian foreign minister: No normal ties with Turkey without end to occupation
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:47 IST
Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad said on Saturday that Turkey would have to end its military presence in his country to achieve a full rapprochement.
"We cannot talk about resuming normal ties with Turkey without removing the occupation," Mekdad said after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Damascus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
World News Roundup: Syrian state media says Israeli 'aggression' targets southern region of Damascus city; Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows and more
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Syrian state media says Israeli 'aggression' targets southern region of Damascus city
Syria says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus city