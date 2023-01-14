10-year-old among four killed in two accidents in UP's Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Four persons, including a man and his son were k'

Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:09 IST
Four persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Rakesh (45) and his 22-year-old son Pintu were travelling to Hardoi on their motorcycle when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle near an overbridge. Both of them died on the spot.

In another accident near Dharmagatpur village on Puwayan-Mohammadi Road, a speeding car hit a 10-year-old girl grazing a goat on the roadside before ramming into a cyclist, Kumar said. Both of them died some time later.

Kumar said the police were trying to trace the two vehicles that caused the accidents.

