Ukraine shoots down 21 out of 33 Russian missiles in latest attack - commander
Ukraine shot down 21 out of 33 incoming missiles fired by Russia at targets across the country on Saturday, Ukraine's top commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.
Ukraine shot down 18 of 28 inbound cruise missiles and three out of five guided air-to-surface missiles, he said.
