Left Menu

Vij orders suspension of two cops for offering tea to 'absconding' accused at police station

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:00 IST
Vij orders suspension of two cops for offering tea to 'absconding' accused at police station
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday issued directions to suspend two police personnel after a video emerged of them serving tea to a man, accused of fraud and said to be absconding, at Pundri police station in Kaithal district.

He gave the directions for their immediate suspension after a woman complainant showed him the video.

The 69-year-old minister holds ''Janta Darbar'' to hear people's grievances every Saturday in Ambala, his home constituency.

While hearing the grievances, Vij pulled up the Kaithal Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to him over phone, Vij said, ''SP saheb, tea is being served to the accused in the police station and you are saying that the accused is not being found. The criminals are sitting in the police station.'' Asking him to suspend the policemen immediately, Vij further told the Kaithal SP, ''Should I close the police station? How can this happen, SP sir? Will the goons rule the state? I want immediate action.'' According to an official statement, the woman complainant told the minister that the police were not nabbing the accused in the Rs 25 lakh fraud case. The accused is roaming freely, she alleged.

Hours later, Director General of Police P K Agrawal informed the home minister about the accused having been arrested.

In another case, the minister gave directions to suspend a police official in Panipat on the charges of demanding bribe from ambulance drivers.

The ambulance drivers who came from Panipat gave a complaint to Vij alleging that they are being asked to pay Rs 10,000 per ambulance by the city station in-charge, Balraj.

Vij then rang up the Panipat SP and directed him to suspend the station in-charge in the matter.

On Saturday, more than 6,000 complainants from all over the state reached the Janata Darbar which was held at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment.

An Army jawan from Jhajjar complained that the police there have not been able to arrest the accused in the case of rape of his minor sister.

Taking strict cognizance of the matter, Vij called the Jhajjar SP and reprimanded him as to why the accused could not be arrested till now. He gave strict orders to the SP to arrest the accused immediately.

Another Army jawan who came from Hisar told Vij that his brother was beaten up by several youths, but no action has been taken against the accused.

The jawan told Vij whether he should fight on the border or with the system.

Taking cognizance of this, Vij told him, ''You perform duty on the borders, I will fight for you, and you need not worry.'' On the complaint of the jawan, Vij directed the Inspector General of Police of Hisar to investigate the matter by forming an SIT involving police officers from another district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023