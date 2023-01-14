Left Menu

More than 3,600 cops to ensure incident-free Mumbai marathon on Jan 15

The Mumbai Police will ensure that no untoward incident happens during the event, the official said on Saturday night.A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers will be deployed on the routes of the marathon and at important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai from where the runners will pass through, he said.

More than 3,600 police personnel are being deployed to ensue the smooth passage of the Mumbai marathon scheduled on Sunday, an official said. The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is the annual event which is held on the third Sunday of January every year. The Mumbai Police will ensure that no untoward incident happens during the event, the official said on Saturday night.

A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers will be deployed on the routes of the marathon and at important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai from where the runners will pass through, he said. Officials of the Anti-Terrorism cells of Mumbai Police, 18 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, four squads of Riot Control Police, 18 Quick Response Teams will also be deployed, he said. Considering the gathering of runners, combat, BDDS, and gas squads will be present at the venue of the marathon and at other important places. CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the event, the official added. The Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It will be held in six different race categories – full marathon (42.195 kms), half marathon (21.097 kms), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km) and the open 10 K run.

