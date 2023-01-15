Empty water bottles help Thane police solve case of theft at garments godown

Left Menu

Based on this, the police examined the CCTV footage and spotted a man who had purchased water bottles from the hotel, the official said.The man, who has a criminal record, was arrested on Friday, he said.

Police have solved the case of theft of garments worth Rs 99.44 lakh from a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district with the help of empty mineral water bottles found there, an official said.

The theft took place on January 8 at the godown located in Bhiwandi town following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, Bhiwandi zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle told reporters on Saturday. The police probe team worked on various leads including the CCTV footage of the area and intelligence inputs. They also found empty bottles of mineral water and packets of chips at the crime spot, he said. The labels on the water bottles found in the godown matched with those on water bottles in a hotel in the vicinity. Based on this, the police examined the CCTV footage and spotted a man who had purchased water bottles from the hotel, the official said.

The man, who has a criminal record, was arrested on Friday, he said. The police carried out a search and recovered the entire stock of the stolen garments from the possession of the arrested accused, the official said.

