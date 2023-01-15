Left Menu

Some state police chiefs ask GeM to allow small arms sale at platform

15-01-2023
Some state police chiefs ask GeM to allow small arms sale at platform
Police chiefs of some states have asked the commerce ministry's Government e-marketplace (GeM) to permit sale of small arms so that states can procure them at competitive prices from the public procurement platform, an official said.

At present, GeM is not authorised to allow sale of small or any type of weapons from its platform.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

When contacted, a GeM official confirmed that they have received the communications for the same from some state police chiefs.

''Following the communications, we have written to the ministry of home affairs seeking their views on the matter,'' the GeM official added.

State police departments, at present, procure weapons depending on their requirement from domestic manufacturers or foreign firms through a tendering process.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, law enforcement agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are also listed on the portal.

The GeM platform is an open marketplace and focuses solely on being a platform for government buyers to meet sellers and conduct business. It neither owns the goods and services sold through the platform nor owns the supply and logistics of goods and services transacted on it.

GeM portal is managed by the government-owned GeM special purpose vehicle, which is a Section 8 (non-profit) company under the department of commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

