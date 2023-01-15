Left Menu

J-K: After 3 avalanches, authorities in Ganderbal shift construction company workers to safe place

In the wake of three avalanches in less than a week at a construction company site in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district, the authorities have evacuated the workers from there and shifted them to a safer place, officials said on Sunday.Two workers of the company -- Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited MEIL -- which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel were killed when an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg on Thursday.

In the wake of three avalanches in less than a week at a construction company site in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the authorities have evacuated the workers from there and shifted them to a safer place, officials said on Sunday.

Two workers of the company -- Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) -- which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel – were killed when an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg on Thursday. Two simultaneous avalanches hit the area on Saturday as well, but there was no loss of life.

Following the three avalanches and in view of the warning of more, the authorities shifted the workers of the company to a safer place, the officials said. "All MEIL workers have been shifted to a safer place from Sarbal and all are safe," they said. The officials said district administration along with police, SDRF, Army and other agencies is ensuring the safety of people on priority.

