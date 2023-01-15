Left Menu

Delhi: Man attacked with toilet cleaner following quarrel over pet dog littering area, 2 held

A quarrel over a dog littering the area led to a resident of Delhis Uttam Nagar pour toilet cleaner on the pet owner causing minor injuries to him, police said on Sunday.Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and the victim is stated to be stable, they said.

Updated: 15-01-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:39 IST
Delhi: Man attacked with toilet cleaner following quarrel over pet dog littering area, 2 held
A quarrel over a dog littering the area led to a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar pour toilet cleaner on the pet owner causing minor injuries to him, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and the victim is stated to be stable, they said. Around 10 pm on Saturday, the Uttam Nagar Police Station received information that some acidic substance was allegedly thrown at a person following which a team rushed to the spot. Police said that the owners of a house in the locality got into a quarrel with a person walking his dog alleging that the animal was littering the space in front of their house. This led to a quarrel following which the toilet cleaner was flung at the person, a senior police officer said, adding the toilet cleaner bottle was seized from the house of the accused. ''A case was registered based on the medical examination report and two accused were arrested in the matter,'' he added.

