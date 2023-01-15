Left Menu

Just Dial Q3 Profit up over three-fold at Rs 75.3 cr; revenue rises 39.3 pc to Rs 221.37 jcr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 13:26 IST
Just Dial Q3 Profit up over three-fold at Rs 75.3 cr; revenue rises 39.3 pc to Rs 221.37 jcr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Local search platform Just Dial has reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.32 crore in the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.39 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing.

Just Dial''s net revenue from operations was up 39.32 per cent to Rs 221.37 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.89 crore of the corresponding quarter last year.

Its total expenses were at Rs 204.92 crore, up 25.67 per cent during the quarter.

Just Dial said that total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 per cent to 15.68 crore on a year-on-year basis with 85.5 per cent traffic originating on mobile platforms, 10.9 per cent on desktop and PC, and 3.6 per cent on its voice platform.

The board of Just Dial has also appointed Anshuman Thakur and Dinesh Taluja as additional directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023