60-yr-old woman killed over land dispute in UP's Pratapgarh
A 60-year-old woman was killed here on Sunday over a land dispute, police said.
SHO of Manikpur police station Manish Kumar Pandey said the victim, Sajni was a widow and her throat was slit with a sharp weapon.
Shrikant, the woman's son, alleged in the police complaint that his mother was killed by one Kamlesh Saroj and five others over a land dispute.
Pandey said, based on the complaint lodged by Shrikant, a case of murder has been registered against six people, including Saroj.
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, he added.
