60-yr-old woman killed over land dispute in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 15-01-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old woman was killed here on Sunday over a land dispute, police said.

SHO of Manikpur police station Manish Kumar Pandey said the victim, Sajni was a widow and her throat was slit with a sharp weapon.

Shrikant, the woman's son, alleged in the police complaint that his mother was killed by one Kamlesh Saroj and five others over a land dispute.

Pandey said, based on the complaint lodged by Shrikant, a case of murder has been registered against six people, including Saroj.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, he added.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

