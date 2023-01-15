Left Menu

Father-son duo arrested for attempting suicide at relative's place in UP

Late on Saturday evening, Phool Chand and his son Kishan entered Virendras house, opened the pipe of a cooking gas cylinder and locked themselves inside a room to frame him, said Station House Officer, Aurai police station, Gaganraj Singh.However, Phool Chand and his son could not find a matchbox. Phool Chand and Kishan have been arrested, the SHO said.

Father-son duo arrested for attempting suicide at relative's place in UP
A man and his son were arrested for allegedly attempting suicide at a relative's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ugapur market area under Aurai police station limits on Saturday evening, they said.

Phool Chand Gupta is embroiled in a property dispute with his brother Virendra Gupta. Late on Saturday evening, Phool Chand and his son Kishan entered Virendra's house, opened the pipe of a cooking gas cylinder and locked themselves inside a room to frame him, said Station House Officer, Aurai police station, Gaganraj Singh.

However, Phool Chand and his son could not find a matchbox. Later, fire brigade personnel brought out the father-son duo after breaking open the door and also stopped the gas leakage, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter. Phool Chand and Kishan have been arrested, the SHO said.

