Palghar police's 'Jan Samvad' public interaction programme helping solve social issues, claim officials

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:34 IST
A police-public interaction campaign called 'Jan Samvad' in Maharashtra's Palghar district is helping solve social issues like family and land disputes as well as alcoholism, officials said on Sunday.

One such programme was held in Khupari in the district's Wada area recently and was attended by the local senior police inspector Dashrath Patil.

''We managed to resolve a 64-year-old dispute in a family in Parli. We convinced several generations of the family about the futility of prolonging such fights. They agreed and a dispute involving 55 cases over the past six decades was resolved,'' Patil said.

In another village, a large number of people gave up alcohol and a group of women who were operating vends decided to shut them down, he claimed.

The 'Jan Samvad' programme is the brainchild of Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and has been well-received, local officials said.

