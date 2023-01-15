Left Menu

Moldova: Controlled detonations carried out on rocket debris

PTI | Chisinau | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:57 IST
Moldova: Controlled detonations carried out on rocket debris
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Authorities in Moldova said on Sunday that specialist teams have carried out "controlled detonations" of explosives that were discovered in parts of rocket debris that border officials found in a northern village near the country's border with Ukraine.

Moldova's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that an on-site investigation turned up about 80 kilograms of explosives in the remains of the rocket discovered Saturday in the Briceni district village of Larga.

Bomb squads from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defence later performed the controlled explosions, and authorities extended the security zone around the debris, the interior ministry said.

Photographs posted on the ministry's Facebook page on Sunday show what appears to be a large cylindrical object loaded with white powder.

The ministry has not said when the rocket was fired or who fired it but said it originated "from Russia's air attacks on Ukraine" and that Ukrainian authorities were informed.

"All the evidence accumulated as part of the on-site investigation will be transferred, as agreed, to the specialised prosecutors," the interior ministry said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita reacted to the incident on Saturday by condemning Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine and expressed her "indignation for the disrespect of the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova" after its "airspace was overrun again today." It is the third such incident to have raised alarm in Moldova. In late October, a Russian missile landed in the border town of Naslavcea, and last month missile debris was found in an orchard in another town close to the border with Ukraine.

In late June, Moldova was made a candidate for European Union membership on the same day as Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023