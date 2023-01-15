10 Russian soldiers injured in blast in Belgorod - Tass cites emergency services
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:08 IST
Ten Russian soldiers were injured in a blast in the Belgorod region, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing emergency services.
TASS said the blast occurred in a cultural centre in the region, which borders Ukraine.
