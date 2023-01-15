Left Menu

Maha: Man held for attacking biker, stealing mobile phone in Latur

The accused had allegedly accosted a motorcyclist and beat him up before decamping with his mobile phone with the help of two accomplices, he said.The police have recovered stolen a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the offence worth Rs 43,000, the official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:09 IST
Maha: Man held for attacking biker, stealing mobile phone in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a motorcyclist and stealing his mobile phone in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police apprehended the accused in connection with the theft that took place four months ago, an official said. The accused had allegedly accosted a motorcyclist and beat him up before decamping with his mobile phone with the help of two accomplices, he said.

The police have recovered stolen a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the offence worth Rs 43,000, the official said. A case under section 394 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, two of whom are absconding, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

