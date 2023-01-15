Maha: Man held for attacking biker, stealing mobile phone in Latur

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a motorcyclist and stealing his mobile phone in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police apprehended the accused in connection with the theft that took place four months ago, an official said. The accused had allegedly accosted a motorcyclist and beat him up before decamping with his mobile phone with the help of two accomplices, he said.

The police have recovered stolen a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the offence worth Rs 43,000, the official said. A case under section 394 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, two of whom are absconding, he added.

