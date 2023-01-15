Member of Goldy Brar gang held in Himachal: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (32) was facing several murder and attempt to murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

Parry, a resident of Chandigarh, came in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and another gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days in 2011.

The accused was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was murdered by six people outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022, said police.

The DGP said following systematic investigations and developing available leads, police teams in Mohali pinpointed the location of Parry in Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel with the help of local police.

He said on November 7 last year, Parry on the directions of Brar, gave Rs 20,000 in cash to one Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case.

Bajwa and Manpreet Singh have already been arrested by Punjab Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)