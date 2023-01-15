Left Menu

Member of Goldy Brar gang held in Himachal: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:13 IST
Member of Goldy Brar gang held in Himachal: Punjab Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (32) was facing several murder and attempt to murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

Parry, a resident of Chandigarh, came in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and another gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days in 2011.

The accused was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was murdered by six people outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022, said police.

The DGP said following systematic investigations and developing available leads, police teams in Mohali pinpointed the location of Parry in Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel with the help of local police.

He said on November 7 last year, Parry on the directions of Brar, gave Rs 20,000 in cash to one Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case.

Bajwa and Manpreet Singh have already been arrested by Punjab Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023