Maha: Two, including man who pushed his wife into flesh trade, held in Thane district

A man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife into flesh trade from Bhaindar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with his accomplice, an official said on Sunday. Police arrested two persons including a man who had pushed his wife into the sex trade and his accomplice.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:16 IST
Maha: Two, including man who pushed his wife into flesh trade, held in Thane district
A man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife into flesh trade from Bhaindar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with his accomplice, an official said on Sunday. Police rescued two women during the raid conducted at a lodge in the Mira-Bhaindar locality on Friday. Police had specific information about a sex racket being operated by a man who used to charge Rs 10,000 from customers for offering the service of women in the locality, a police officer said. The racket was busted after police sent a decoy customer to a lodge followed by a raid. Police arrested two persons including a man who had pushed his wife into the sex trade and his accomplice. Two women were rescued and sent to a shelter home. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code sections.

