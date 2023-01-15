Ten Russian soldiers injured in blast in Belgorod -Tass cites emergency services
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:17 IST
Ten Russian soldiers were injured in a blast in the Belgorod region, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing emergency services.
TASS said there was a fire in a local cultural centre overnight where ammunition was also being stored, which caused the explosions. Russia's Belgorod region borders Ukraine and is home to a number of Russian military bases and training grounds.
