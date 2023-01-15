UP: Woman dies after being thrashed by grandson, daughter-in-law over property dispute

An elderly woman died after being beaten up by her grandson and daughter-in-law over a property dispute here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Hariharpur village under Unj police station limits on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, Abhiraji Devi (70) lived with her two sons Girija Shankar Pal and Jata Shankar Pal. Girija's wife Phula Devi often fought with Abhiraji over the partition of the house but the elderly woman was against it.

Inspector Chhotak Yadav, in charge of Unj police station said on Saturday night, Phula and her son Amit thrashed Abhiraj and she succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway, he said.

