Left Menu

UP: Woman dies after being thrashed by grandson, daughter-in-law over property dispute

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:20 IST
UP: Woman dies after being thrashed by grandson, daughter-in-law over property dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman died after being beaten up by her grandson and daughter-in-law over a property dispute here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Hariharpur village under Unj police station limits on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, Abhiraji Devi (70) lived with her two sons Girija Shankar Pal and Jata Shankar Pal. Girija's wife Phula Devi often fought with Abhiraji over the partition of the house but the elderly woman was against it.

Inspector Chhotak Yadav, in charge of Unj police station said on Saturday night, Phula and her son Amit thrashed Abhiraj and she succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023