Seven booked for stealing chemical from parked tanker in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven persons have been booked for allegedly stealing a chemical being transported in a tanker in Tilaknagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.
They stole the chemical when the tanker was parked, and sold it in drums, the official said.
No arrest has been made, he added.
