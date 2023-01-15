Left Menu

Seven booked for stealing chemical from parked tanker in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:52 IST
Seven booked for stealing chemical from parked tanker in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons have been booked for allegedly stealing a chemical being transported in a tanker in Tilaknagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

They stole the chemical when the tanker was parked, and sold it in drums, the official said.

No arrest has been made, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023