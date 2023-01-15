Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:56 IST
Guj: Business20 inception meet in Gandhinagar under G20 on Jan 22
A Business20 (B20) inception meeting will be organised at Gandhinagar in Gujarat between January 22-24 to formulate policy recommendations to be submitted to G20 ahead of the leaders' summit, the state government said on Sunday.

The main programme for the B20 inception meeting has been devised by the B20 India Secretariat in accordance with the subject of the conference, ''R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses,'' it said.

This is the first of 15 events that Gujarat is set to organise as part of India's G20 presidency.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The inaugural ceremony of the B20 inception meeting will be attended by Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, India's Sherpa to G-20 Amitabh Kant and Chair B20, and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, stated the release.

''More than 150 policy-makers, thought leaders, business executives, CEOs, and senior executives representing enterprises from G20 countries will attend the inaugural meeting, along with representatives from a number of multi-lateral organisations, to encourage fruitful discussions and debates on the business agenda under B20 India,'' the government said.

''There will be discussions on the identified priorities and the meeting will initiate work towards formulating policy recommendations to be submitted to the G20, ahead of the leader's summit,'' it added.

Global issues such as climate change, digital cooperation across borders in times of wars and pandemics, sustainable and resilient value chains, levelling up innovation among netizens, and financial inclusion for empowering communities of various socio-economic conditions will be discussed and deliberated upon at the meeting.

''Additionally, task forces will be working on inclusive global value chains (GVCs) for resilient global trade and investment, discussing future of work, skilling, and mobility, digital transformation, and financing for global economic recovery,'' it said.

The sessions will be themed on climate action, financial inclusion etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

