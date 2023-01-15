Three killed, 13 injured in ammo explosion in Russia's Belgorod region
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:33 IST
Three people were killed and 13 injured in an ammunition explosion in Russia's Belgorod region, RIA Novosti news agency reporte on Sunday, citing local emergency services.
Authorities said earlier on Sunday that 10 Russian servicemen were injured in the blast in a cultural centre.
