PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16

UK to tighten anti-protest measures, despite criticism from rights groups Sunak to block Scottish transgender bill using constitutional 'nuclear option'

UK and EU to hold fresh N Ireland protocol talks after progress on data Health unions in England warn of more strikes unless pay offer improves

Overview UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will propose new measures on Monday to help the police stop disruptive public protest in Britain.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use a constitutional "nuclear option" for the first time by blocking legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people north of the border to legally change their gender. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will hold talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Monday aiming to clear the path for a so-called Northern Ireland protocol deal in the first quarter of 2023.

British health unions are threatening to escalate strike action if there is no move from the government to improve on this year's NHS pay offer, as nurses prepare for fresh walkouts this week. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

