Left Menu

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club

PTI | Houston | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:46 IST
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club
  • Country:
  • United States

One person was killed and four others were wounded as dozens of shots were fired outside a Houston club early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officials believe that just after 2 am Sunday, shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on people in the parking lot of the club, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation,” Gonzalez said, noting that a food truck was also nearby.

Gonzalez said that it appears that at least one AK-47 assault rifle was used during the shooting.

“This is pretty potent stuff that we are seeing out here on the streets,” he said.

He said that two men and three women were wounded. One of the men died, but Gonzalez said the conditions of the others were unknown Sunday.

Police said they're looking for the shooters, who have yet to be identified.

Gonzalez asked anyone with information to contact police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023