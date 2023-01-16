Left Menu

Assam: 3 dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:39 IST
Assam: 3 dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

The head-on collision took place at Dharamtul area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Sunday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023