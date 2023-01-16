Russia, Belarus start joint air drills
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:26 IST
Russia and Belarus have started joint air force drills, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Monday.
The exercises, that Minsk has earlier called "defensive in nature", will last until Feb. 1.
