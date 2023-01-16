Left Menu

We will thoroughly investigate threat call to Nitin Gadkari: K'taka CM Bommai

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:36 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government will thoroughly investigate the case pertaining to the threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Hindalga jail in Belagavi.

The caller had made threatening calls to the Nagpur office of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari and demanded Rs 100 crore.

Investigations revealed that the alleged caller Jayesh Pujari is an inmate of the Hindalga jail and was sentenced to death by a court in a murder case in the past, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Pujari had also allegedly claimed that he was a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

''The call was made from Hindalga jail. We are getting the entire thing investigated. We have taken the matter various seriously,'' Bommai told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also said they would do a background check of the person who made the call.

Pujari, who was sentenced to death by a court in a murder case, had escaped from jail in 2016, but was later arrested by the Karnataka police.

