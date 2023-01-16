Left Menu

Martyr Havaldar Amrik Singh cremated with full state honours

Hundreds of people gave a final salute to Havaldar Amrik Singh of Gannu Mandwal village of Una district who was killed along with two others in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir six days ago.The body was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village crematorium on Monday morning.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:45 IST
Martyr Havaldar Amrik Singh cremated with full state honours
The body was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village crematorium on Monday morning.

The body was consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village crematorium on Monday morning. Abhinav Kumar, son of the martyr and two of his uncles lit the pyre amid the slogans of “Shaheed Amrik Singh Amar rahe”.

Leaders of various political parties and officers of district administration were also present. Earlier, the body of the martyr was brought from Chandigarh and taken to his home for performing religious ceremonies. The body was taken to the crematorium by the Jawans of the Indian Army and local villagers. A contingent of 14th Dogra regiment in which the martyr was serving reversed their arms and thereafter fired in the air.

The body of the martyr could not be airlifted from the accident site due to bad weather for the first four days. The family members were inconsolable as the body reached them after six days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

