Left Menu

Mizoram: Two Chakma council members among three killed as vehicle falls into gorge

At least three people, including two sitting members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council CADC in Mizoram, were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the outskirts of Aizawl early on Monday, police said.Another council member was among the other two persons injured in the accident.The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the vehicle occupants were heading towards the state capital apparently to meet the chief minister.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:49 IST
Mizoram: Two Chakma council members among three killed as vehicle falls into gorge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people, including two sitting members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the outskirts of Aizawl early on Monday, police said.

Another council member was among the other two persons injured in the accident.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the vehicle occupants were heading towards the state capital apparently to meet the chief minister. They were coming from Chawngte, the headquarters of the Chakma council in Lawngtlai district, according to a police statement said.

The cause of the accident is believed to be the driver dozing off, it said.

Five people were on board the vehicle when the accident took place in Melthum area. The car fell into the 60-metre-deep gorge and caught fire, it said.

Three people died on the spot and the two other injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, the statement said.

The deceased have been identified as Charan Singh Chakma (38) and Mohesh Boran Chakma (40), both Members of District Council (MDCs), and Banosandro Tongchangya (46), who was a village council member from Boroituli.

Another MDC, Lakhan Chakma (39), and village council member Dilip Kumar Chakma (45) were among those injured.

Kalendra Tongchangya, Liaison Officer of Chakma House in Aizawl, told PTI that the injured people were released from the hospital after being administered first aid.

He said Charan Singh Chakma was driving the vehicle, and the five occupants had set out for Aizawl on Sunday evening.

The three deceased will be brought to Chakma House in Aizawl after post-mortem examination and would be sent to their native villages on Monday, Tongchangya added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023